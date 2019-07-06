Menu
One person dead after horror Childers crash

Carlie Walker
by
5th Jul 2019 6:45 PM | Updated: 6th Jul 2019 6:46 AM
One person has died after a horror two-car crash at Childers on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said two other people were being airlifted from the scene, but it was unclear which hospital the injured patients would be taken to.

Three others have been transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital.

The crash happened near Old Creek Rd.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE, 7.15PM: One person is in a critical condition after being thrown from a vehicle after a two-car crash at Childers.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said two rescue helicopters and four ambulance crews have been tasked to the scene.

Two others are in a serious condition with multiple injuries, with one trapped in the vehicle.

Two other patients have been assessed by paramedics and have suffered minor injuries.

EARLIER, 6.45PM: Two people are reportedly trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Childers.

The two-car crash happened about 6.33pm on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were responding to the incident, with four people believed to be involved in the crash.

He said one of the people had been reported to be unconscious at the scene.

