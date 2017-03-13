BREAKING: Two Rocky cops charged with drug offences

Four people have been charged with steroid possession in Rockhampton region.

TWO Rockhampton police officers were among four people charged today with drug offences following a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation.

A 30-year-old male constable was charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug (steroids). A 35-year-old constable was charged with one count of supplying a dangerous drug (steroids) and one count of possessing a dangerous drug (steroids).

The CCC executed search warrants at residential addresses in Rockhampton today. It will be alleged a quantity of steroids in liquid and tablet forms were located.

As part of the same investigation, a 27 year-year-old female retail worker from Allenstown was charged with one count of supplying a dangerous drug (steroid), one count of possessing a dangerous drug (cannabis), possessing a drug utensil, possessing a restricted item without a prescription and one count of failing to dispose of a syringe.

Bicep. CHARLES KRUPA

The three people were bailed and are expected to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on 19 April 2017.

A 32-year-old Yeppoon man was also charged with supplying and possessing drugs (steroids), failing to dispose of a syringe and one count of possessing a drug utensil. He is expected to appear in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on 6 April 2017.

The CCC has notified the Queensland Police Service Ethical Standards Command about the alleged offences.

The operation remains ongoing. As this matter is now before the courts the CCC is unable to provide any further comment.

The CCC is an independent agency combating major crime and reducing corruption for the benefit of the Queensland community.