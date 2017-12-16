BREAKING: Two traffic accidents in Central Queensland

CAR ACCIDENTS: Paramedics have been busy attending scenes of accidents in Yeppoon and Mount Morgan.

TWO traffic accidents have occurred this afternoon, one in Yeppoon and another at Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed at 3.45PM a male pedestrian was hit by a car in the vicinity of the intersection of Tamby Rd and Brooking Creek Drv, near Keppel Bay Estate in Taroomball, Yeppoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called out to transport the patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further assessment .

The extent of the injuries were unclear at this time.

In a separate incident, QFES and Queensland Police Media have confirmed that a two vehicle road traffic crash took place at Mount Morgan just before 5PM this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of James St and William St where it was believed one vehicle side-swiped another causing that vehicle to collide with a house.

No significant structural damage was done to the house but two fences and ramp sustained damage as a consequence of the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person walking around and another was extricated from car with assistance

Both of the drivers were transported to Mt Morgan hospital via ambulance and it was expected they would be transported later to Rockhampton Hospital for further testing.

The extent of the injuries were unclear at this time.

Further updates will be added as they come to hand.