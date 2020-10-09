BREAKING: Two trapped as vehicle flips on its side in CBD
TWO people are trapped inside their vehicle after it flipped on its side following a two-car collision in Rockhampton’s south.
The peak-hour incident occurred around 4.10pm at the CBD intersection of East St and Stanley St.
Multiple emergency crews are currently attending the scene, with major traffic delays expected.
A woman from the second vehicle has self-extricated.
Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained by either party.
More to come.