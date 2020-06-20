Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has lost control of her vehicle in Alton Downs this morning.
A woman has lost control of her vehicle in Alton Downs this morning.
Breaking

BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs intersection

kaitlyn smith
20th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Black Gin Creed Rd and Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs.

It was earlier believed only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

It has since been confirmed an 18-year-old woman was involved in a accident with a second vehicle driven by a 40-year-old female.

The younger woman has reportedly suffered chest and neck injuries. The other, some clavicle injuries.

Cause of the accident for now remains unknown.

More to come.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Black Gin Creed Rd and Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs.

It is believed an 18-year-old female driver lost control of her vehicle around 9.50am Saturday morning.

She is reportedly complaining of both head and neck pain.

QAS are attending the scene.

It is understood the vehicle is leaking radiator fluid on the road.

Motorists are advised to be cautious throughout the area.

qas ambulance regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Lifelong reader saddles up for online subscription

        premium_icon Lifelong reader saddles up for online subscription

        News 'I hardly missed a day reading the Bully'

        Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief

        premium_icon Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief

        News Woman’s effort to do the right thing ends in unfortunate manner.

        $1.5m lawsuit against coast pineapple farm after 4m fall

        premium_icon $1.5m lawsuit against coast pineapple farm after 4m fall

        Business It is alleged his injuries have prohibited him from any moderately heavy work or...