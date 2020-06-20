BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs intersection

A woman has lost control of her vehicle in Alton Downs this morning.

A woman has lost control of her vehicle in Alton Downs this morning.

UPDATE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Black Gin Creed Rd and Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs.

It was earlier believed only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

It has since been confirmed an 18-year-old woman was involved in a accident with a second vehicle driven by a 40-year-old female.

The younger woman has reportedly suffered chest and neck injuries. The other, some clavicle injuries.

Cause of the accident for now remains unknown.

More to come.

INITIAL: Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Black Gin Creed Rd and Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs.

It is believed an 18-year-old female driver lost control of her vehicle around 9.50am Saturday morning.

She is reportedly complaining of both head and neck pain.

QAS are attending the scene.

It is understood the vehicle is leaking radiator fluid on the road.

Motorists are advised to be cautious throughout the area.