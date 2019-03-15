'Significant injuries': Serious truck, two car crash on hwy
UPDATE 5PM: ONE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew has arrived at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Moranbah.
A QFES spokeswoman said two other crews called to the scene had been stood down.
She said crews had extinguished a vehicle fire and police and ambulance crews were also on scene.
She could not provide further details.
More to come.
UPDATE 4.45PM: QUEENSLAND police have confirmed three vehicles, including a truck, are involved in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah.
A QPS spokeswoman said two vehicles were on fire after the crash at 4.09pm.
Queensland Ambulance Service have arrived at the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the crash reportedly involved a truck and two cars.
She said one of the vehicles was fully alight and a number of patients had significant injuries.
She said the crash occurred about 40km south of Moranbah.
BREAKING 4.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash on the Peak Downs Highway, near Moranbah.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed three fire crews were en route to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester, just west of Moranbah.
The severity of the crash is at this stage unknown.
More to come.