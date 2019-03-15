'Significant injuries': Serious truck, two car crash on hwy

Menu
Three fire crews are responding.
Melanie Plane
Zizi Averill
Janessa Ekert
15th Mar 2019 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
UPDATE 5PM: ONE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew has arrived at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Moranbah. 

A QFES spokeswoman said two other crews called to the scene had been stood down. 

She said crews had extinguished a vehicle fire and police and ambulance crews were also on scene. 

She could not provide further details. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 4.45PM: QUEENSLAND police have confirmed three vehicles, including a truck, are involved in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah.

A QPS spokeswoman said two vehicles were on fire after the crash at 4.09pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service have arrived at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the crash reportedly involved a truck and two cars.

She said one of the vehicles was fully alight and a number of patients had significant injuries.

She said the crash occurred about 40km south of Moranbah.

BREAKING 4.20PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash on the Peak Downs Highway, near Moranbah.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed three fire crews were en route to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester, just west of Moranbah.

The severity of the crash is at this stage unknown.

More to come.

