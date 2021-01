Police are implementing traffic control on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot after a two-vehicle traffic crash on Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO.

Police are implementing traffic control on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot after a two-vehicle traffic crash on Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO.

BREAKING 10.20AM: Police are implementing traffic control on Yeppoon Road at Ironpot after a two-vehicle traffic crash on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports suggest that two occupants are involved - the drivers of the respective vehicles.

At least one of the vehicles is reported to be blocking the road.

More to come.