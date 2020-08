Two vehicles have collided near the Caltex at Hidden Valley, Yeppoon.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a two-vehicle incident which has occurred near a major service station at Yeppoon.

The minor collision reportedly occurred around 11.30am close to Fairfax Ct, Hidden Valley.

It is understood QAS are tending to a woman who appears disoriented.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

QPS and QFES are also currently on scene.

Traffic may be impacted for a short time.

More to come.