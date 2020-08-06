UPDATE: Infant hospitalised following North Rocky smash

Two vehicles have collided in Park Avenue this afternoon.

Two vehicles have collided in Park Avenue this afternoon.

UPDATE, 4.45pm: A baby has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Park Avenue this afternoon.

QAS treated a total of three patients at the Haynes st and Main St scene, two of whom were adults.

Both escaped suffering only minor injuries.

The third, a young infant, was later transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

Both vehicles have since been cleared from the scene.

INITIAL, 4pm: Two vehicles have this afternoon collided at a busy intersection in Rockhampton's north.

Emergency services responded to the scene at Haynes St and Main St, Park Avenue around 3.45pm.

Three occupants of both vehicles have self-extricated, with no serious injuries reported.

QAS, QFES and QPS are currently attending the incident.

Traffic is not expected to be majorly impacted.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.