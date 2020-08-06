Menu
Two vehicles have collided in Park Avenue this afternoon.
UPDATE: Infant hospitalised following North Rocky smash

kaitlyn smith
6th Aug 2020 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM
UPDATE, 4.45pm: A baby has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Park Avenue this afternoon. 

QAS treated a total of three patients at the Haynes st and Main St scene, two of whom were adults.

Both escaped suffering only minor injuries. 

The third, a young infant, was later transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition as a precaution. 

Both vehicles have since been cleared from the scene. 

INITIAL, 4pm: Two vehicles have this afternoon collided at a busy intersection in Rockhampton's north.

Emergency services responded to the scene at Haynes St and Main St, Park Avenue around 3.45pm.

Three occupants of both vehicles have self-extricated, with no serious injuries reported.

QAS, QFES and QPS are currently attending the incident.

Traffic is not expected to be majorly impacted.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

