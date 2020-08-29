BREAKING: Two vehicles collide on major Rocky bridge

Two vehicles have collided on Rockhampton’s ‘Old Bridge’.

EMERGENCY services are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash at North Rockhampton.

It is understood the vehicles collided in a nose-to-tail on the on ramp of the Old Bridge.

The incident occurred around 2.20pm, blocking the entrance to the southbound lanes.

Two men, believed to be aged in their 50s and 60s, have self-extricated from the vehicles.

Early reports suggest no serious injuries have been sustained.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently managing the scene.

Traffic will likely be impacted for some time.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.