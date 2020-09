Two vehicles have collided outside Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Two vehicles have collided outside Rockhampton Base Hospital.

EMERGENCY services are currently attending a traffic crash outside a major hospital in Rockhampton’s south.

It is understood two vehicles collided on Canning St, adjacent to Rockhampton Base Hospital around 2pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggest only minor injuries have been sustained.

It is unclear at this time how the incident occurred.

Both QAS and QPS are on scene.