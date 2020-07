EMERGENCY services have responded to another traffic crash in North Rockhampton this morning.

About 8.30am, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Mason Ave and Yaamba Rd, near Parkhurst State School.

The crash was described to be “nose to tail”.

One woman was assessed on scene by paramedics for neck pain but declined transport to hospital.

Both vehicles have been removed from Yaamba Rd and are awaiting a tow truck.