Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wanda
CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wanda Frazer Pearce
Breaking

BREAKING: Two vehicles crash blocking South Rocky roads

Leighton Smith
by
31st May 2019 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE is resting on its side following a collision at South Rockhampton intersection this evening.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Talford, Knutsford and North Streets in Wandal around 5.45pm, a block away from the Rockhampton Hospital.

CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wandal.
CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wandal. Google Maps

An off duty fire officer reportedly came to the aid of a motorist in a maroon four-wheel-drive which was was knocked on its side as a result of the crash.

Emergency crews attended the crash but the injuries weren't significant and the two males involved refused transport to the hospital.

Police are at the scene diverting traffic, and are preventing traffic from travelling east down North St from the hospital roundabout.

Knutsford St was also blocked off.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: 50 jobs up for grabs at Adani now, listed here

    premium_icon UPDATE: 50 jobs up for grabs at Adani now, listed here

    Employment The company has reaffirmed its commitment to Central Queensland workers and says the mine will not be automated

    Court hears 'confidential' JM Kelly evidence in secret

    premium_icon Court hears 'confidential' JM Kelly evidence in secret

    Business Evidence on collapsed builder heard in secret

    Adani Finch management plan approved

    premium_icon Adani Finch management plan approved

    Environment The fate of Adani’s black-throated finch management plan decided

    Emu Park footy player banned for life

    premium_icon Emu Park footy player banned for life

    Rugby League He apologised for his actions, which are being probed by police