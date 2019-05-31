BREAKING: Two vehicles crash blocking South Rocky roads

CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wanda

CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wanda Frazer Pearce

A VEHICLE is resting on its side following a collision at South Rockhampton intersection this evening.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Talford, Knutsford and North Streets in Wandal around 5.45pm, a block away from the Rockhampton Hospital.

CRASH SCENE: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of North and Talford Streets, Wandal. Google Maps

An off duty fire officer reportedly came to the aid of a motorist in a maroon four-wheel-drive which was was knocked on its side as a result of the crash.

Emergency crews attended the crash but the injuries weren't significant and the two males involved refused transport to the hospital.

Police are at the scene diverting traffic, and are preventing traffic from travelling east down North St from the hospital roundabout.

Knutsford St was also blocked off.