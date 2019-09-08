Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
BREAKING: Two vehicles crash in front of North Rocky church

Aden Stokes
by
8th Sep 2019 11:18 AM
Emergency services are racing to a church on North Rockhampton, after receiving reports of a two vehicle traffic crash.

About 11.10am, paramedics were called to the intersection at Farm St and Norman Rd, after two vehicles collided out front of Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle.

A 58-year-old woman is believed to be one of four people involved. Initial reports indicate there are no entrapments.

The traffic light on the corner of Farm St and Norman Rd is also believed to be down as a result of the crash.

