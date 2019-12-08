Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Light plane crash claims lives of two men

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Dec 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.38am: 

Two men involved in a light plane crash this morning have died. 

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am. 

More to come. 


Earlier 9.35am:

TWO men have suffered critical injuries after a plane crash at Captain Creek earlier this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene at Round Hill Rd after the light plane crash was reported at 6.59am.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics have assessed two men with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was concern for two patients.

More to come.

captain creek critical injuries editors picks plane crash rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton foster carer hit child in the face

        premium_icon Rockhampton foster carer hit child in the face

        News A MEMBER of the Australian Army who received medals for his service has fronted court for assaulting a foster child in his care.

        Have a ‘snowy’ Christmas with variation of a favourite tree

        premium_icon Have a ‘snowy’ Christmas with variation of a favourite tree

        News Rocky Councillor Neil Fisher talks about one of this favourite trees.

        BIG READ: Rocky’s elders take historic step towards a treaty

        premium_icon BIG READ: Rocky’s elders take historic step towards a treaty

        News For decades the First Nations have called for a treaty agreement.

        On eve of his CQ visit, Albo shares vision for our democracy

        premium_icon On eve of his CQ visit, Albo shares vision for our democracy

        News Opposition leader Anthony Albanese explains what needs to change to restore...