Two women are reportedly fighting the middle of a street in Rockhampton’s south.

Two women are reportedly fighting the middle of a street in Rockhampton’s south.

EMERGENCY services are currently attending a street fight involving two women in Rockhampton’s south.

The two reportedly started trading blows in the middle of Nicholson St at Allenstown around 4.45pm.

It is understood passing motorists reported the incident to police a short time later.

Police are currently en route to the scene.

More to come.