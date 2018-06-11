Menu
Fire crews racing to rescue.
Bogged car abandoned as man rescued from Pioneer River

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jun 2018 6:21 PM

UPDATE 6.55PM: A MAN stranded with his vehicle in the middle of the Pioneer River has had to abandon his vehicle. 

Reports indicate police managed to walk the driver to safety in knee-deep rising water. 

His vehicle has already become inundated and cannot by towed out due to the current conditions.

The incident reportedly occurred on a sandbar in front of Caneland Central. 

The driver is not injured. 

BREAKING 6.18PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to the Pioneer River where a man is in need of rescue.

Initial reports indicate a driver has bogged his 4WD on a sand bar in the Pioneer River with closest access via Cemetery Road and is surrounded by water.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

