EVENING CALLOUT: Emergency authorities raced to the scene of a single vehicle roll-over.
BREAKING: Ute rolls on highway west of Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
8th Jan 2019 7:47 PM
THE wet weather has claimed another casualty with a vehicle roll-over occurring on the Capricorn Highway, west of Rockhampton.

The accident occurred this evening near Gogango, 10km west of Wycarbah, around 6.30pm.

MAP: The single vehicle accident occurred near Gogango, 10km west of Westwood.
QFES, QAS and QPS all attended the scene to find the male driver had managed to free himself from the inverted ute, which had rolled beside the highway.

The driver was not injured and refused transport to hospital.

The accident isn't believed to be serious and police haven't called for a forensic crash investigation.

The Capricorn Highway is understood to be open at this stage with police directing traffic.

