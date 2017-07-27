BREAKING: Vehicle and bike collide in Wandal

UPDATE 3.40PM: REPORTS from the scene of a crash in Wandal indicate one person is being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A reporter at the scene said police were speaking with a man who appeared to be driving a ute while a bike was being loaded into another vehicle.

Injuries are at this stage unknown.

BREAKING 3.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash in Wandal.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle and bike have collided on Campbell St, near Rockhampton State High School.

It is understood Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene.

More to come.