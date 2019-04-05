Menu
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle collided with a fence this morning at the corner of Hammond and McMurtrie St, Kawana.
Breaking

BREAKING: Vehicle collides with fence in North Rockhampton

Leighton Smith
by
5th Apr 2019 7:03 AM
Subscriber only

A woman was hospitalised following a single vehicle collision with a fence this morning in Kawana.

Queensland Police said the accident took place around 6.30am at the corner of Hammond and McMurtrie St.

TRAFFIC CRASH: A single vehicle accident occurred this morning at the corner of Hammond and McMurtrie St, Kawana.
Police, Fire and Ambulance units rushed to the scene to find the 35-year-old woman had already freed herself from the vehicle.

Paramedics said the woman had no obvious signs of injury but was being transported to hospital as a precaution.

It is understood that the road wasn't blocked and there was minimal damage to the vehicle and the fence.

