BREAKING: Vehicle collides with fence in North Rockhampton
A woman was hospitalised following a single vehicle collision with a fence this morning in Kawana.
Queensland Police said the accident took place around 6.30am at the corner of Hammond and McMurtrie St.
Police, Fire and Ambulance units rushed to the scene to find the 35-year-old woman had already freed herself from the vehicle.
Paramedics said the woman had no obvious signs of injury but was being transported to hospital as a precaution.
It is understood that the road wasn't blocked and there was minimal damage to the vehicle and the fence.