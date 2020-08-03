BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into Cap Coast doctor’s surgery

A vehicle driven 78-year-old man has crashed into a Yeppoon doctor’s surgery.

EMERGENCY services are responding to a vehicle which has reportedly crashed into the fence of a doctor’s surgery on the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood the 78-year-old male lost control of the vehicle around 3.30pm at Yeppoon Family Practice on Normanby St.

Early reports suggest the incident was only minor, with the property sustaining only a small amount of damage.

No serious injuries are yet to be reported.

QAS and QFES are currently en route.