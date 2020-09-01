Menu
A vehicle has crashed into a North Rockhampton shopfront.
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into North Rocky shopfront

kaitlyn smith
1st Sep 2020 4:47 PM
UPDATE, 5pm: One patient has been transported to hospital after the vehicle they were driver crashed into a shopfront.

Fortunately, it is understood no individuals sustained serious injuries.

QPS and QFES currently remain on scene.

A tow truck has since been called to remove the vehicle.

INITIAL, 4.30pm: Emergency services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has crashed into a shopfront in Rockhampton’s north.

It is understood the driver lost control, veering into the Church of God International on Main St at Park Avenue just before 4.30pm.

QFES, QPS and QAS are currently en route.

It is believed the shop was still open when the crash occurred.

It is unknown whether the driver or people inside the business have been injured.

The extent of damage to the store is also unknown at this time.

More to come.

