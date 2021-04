Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene. FILE PHOTO

Emergency services are responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash just south of the Peak Downs Highway.

The crash reportedly occurred on the Fitzroy Developmental Road at 12.39pm at Strathfield.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle involved rolled and had a big trailer.

The spokeswoman said the trailer was causing a traffic hazard which blocked the Peak Downs Highway.

More to come.