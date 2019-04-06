BREAKING: Vehicle flips onto roof at North Rocky roundabout

Menu
Maddelin McCosker
6th Apr 2019 9:43 AM
A VEHICLE has flipped onto it roof at North Rockhampton's busy roundabout at the intersection of Feez St, Kerrigan St and Moores Creek Road, Norman Gardens this morning.

Queensland Police confirmed the incident involving a single vehicle occurred at 9.16am.

The vehicle is believed to have hit a tree before flipping onto its roof, trapping the two occupants and scattering debris.

The passengers were freed from the vehicle and are on their way to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

While there hasn't been confirmation on whether the road was still blocked, authorities are working to make the scene safe and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

Police are understood to be commencing an investigation into the possible dangerous operation of the vehicle whilst adversely affected.

