Paramedics are heading to the scene. Picture: Contributed

Paramedics are heading to the scene. Picture: Contributed

Four people, including three children, are involved in a single-vehicle rollover north of Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to reports of a Land Rover with a trailer crashing into a ditch off St Lawrence Rd at 8.52am.

Initial reports suggest the vehicle was on its roof and all persons were able to remove themselves from the vehicle.

Reports further suggest an adult and three children were involved and uninjured.

More to come.