BREAKING: Car crushed after flipping off highway into Rocky lagoon

UPDATE 4PM: A WOMAN aged in her 40s was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital for spinal precautions after the car she was travelling in rolled off the Yeppen roundabout.

It took two men about five minutes to free the woman from the car, which was submerged in the Yeppen Lagoon.

The witness at the scene said he had been travelling behind the vehicle when it lost control, hit the rocks and flipped about three times into the water.

A male patient was also in hospital this afternoon, but did not require transport.

UPDATE 3.10PM: LESLIE Baker is amazed no one was seriously hurt when the car in front of him came off the road and rolled three times into the water.

The rain had just stopped over the Yeppen roundabout in South Rockhampton when the car lost control, hit the rocks and "rolled about three times".

Mr Baker was travelling about 50m behind, and expected to see someone seriously hurt he pulled over to help.

Car flips into lagoon: A car lost control and rolled three times off the Yeppen roundabout in Rockhampton's south this afternoon.

He said he believes they were travelling between 40-50kmh.

While he called Triple Zero, he said it took about five minutes for two other people to free the woman, who was submerged upside in the vehicle.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Emergency services remain on scene.

It is understood the Environmental Protection Agency have been called as oil is spilling from the car into the waterway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated two patients and have transported them to the Rockhampton Hospital.

An update on their condition is expected soon.

Mr Baker said had the vehicle landed any further into the water, which becomes deeper after just a few metres, it could have been a more serious outcome.

More to come

INITIAL, 2.20PM: A VEHICLE has reportedly rolled off the highway and into water.

The Queensland Ambulance Service are currently en route to the crash on the Capricorn and Bruce Highways in Fairy Bower.

Fairy Bower rollover: A vehicle has come off the highway and into a body of water in Fairy Bower, near the Yeppen Roundabout.

A QAS spokeswoman said the crash was called in about 2.10pm

"We have got units en route, but not currently at the scene," they said.

"Reports of vehicle roll over into water, all patients are extricated from the vehicle."

More to come