BREAKING: Vehicle ‘significantly damaged’ in bridge crash

CRASH: A single vehicle crash has been reported on the Fitzroy 'Old' Bridge.

A VEHICLE sustained significant damage to its front end after a two vehicle crash on Rockhampton’s Fitzroy ‘Old’ Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Queensland Police were alerted to the incident at 3.50pm.

After arriving at the scene, they called for paramedics to attend to a female driver whose vehicle didn’t have “airbag support”.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that two people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining unknown injuries.

Police directed traffic and requested a tow truck collect the vehicle.

A witness reported the scene was clear at 4.15pm.