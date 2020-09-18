BREAKING: Vehicle smashes into power pole outside servo

A car has collided with a light pole outside a petrol station.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has collided with a power pole in South Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 6.45pm near the Caltex service station on Denham St, The Range.

Early reports suggested the driver was unresponsive for a short period of time.

However, it is understood they have since self-extricated from the vehicle.

QPS and QAS are currently in attendance.

Ergon Energy has also been urgently tasked to the scene.

A complete roadblock on Denham St has been established.

Motorists are urged to take an alternative route if possible.