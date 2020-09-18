BREAKING: Vehicle smashes into power pole outside servo
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a vehicle which has collided with a power pole in South Rockhampton.
The incident occurred around 6.45pm near the Caltex service station on Denham St, The Range.
Early reports suggested the driver was unresponsive for a short period of time.
However, it is understood they have since self-extricated from the vehicle.
QPS and QAS are currently in attendance.
Ergon Energy has also been urgently tasked to the scene.
A complete roadblock on Denham St has been established.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route if possible.