QPS and QAS are on the scene of a violent assault at a Yeppoon residence.

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a violent disturbance at a Yeppoon residence.

Around 5.45pm this evening it is believed a male occupant of a Maple St address was the victim of an assault.

Circumstances surrounding the assault for now remain unclear.

QPS are currently on scene with paramedics en route.

He is understood to have suffered injuries and a laceration to the face.

More to come.