BREAKING: Wandal home totally engulfed by fire

4.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are walking into a burning house in Wandal to access the back part which is still emitting smoke.

Reports from The Morning Bulletin photo-journalist Jann Houley indicate the fire may have started in the front of the house as the left side has significant smoke damage.

"There was ash in the air when I arrived,” she said.

"It's still very smoky.”

Ms Houley said fire crews were moving towards to back of the house where smoke could still be seen to be coming from.

4.10PM: A HOME in Wandal has been totally engulfed by fire this afternoon.

Reports indicate that three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the Naughton St address and are currently searching the home using thermal image cameras.

Witness reports suggest no one is home.

4PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene of a house fire in Wandal.

Initial reports indicate the home St is well alight with smoke visible.

Crews in the house now searching for the source of the fire.

Queensland Ambulance are also on route.