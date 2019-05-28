Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
Breaking

BREAKING: Wandal home totally engulfed by fire

Maddelin McCosker
by
28th May 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

4.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are walking into a burning house in Wandal to access the back part which is still emitting smoke.

Reports from The Morning Bulletin photo-journalist Jann Houley indicate the fire may have started in the front of the house as the left side has significant smoke damage.

"There was ash in the air when I arrived,” she said.

"It's still very smoky.”

Ms Houley said fire crews were moving towards to back of the house where smoke could still be seen to be coming from.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

4.10PM: A HOME in Wandal has been totally engulfed by fire this afternoon.

Reports indicate that three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at the Naughton St address and are currently searching the home using thermal image cameras.

Witness reports suggest no one is home.

4PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene of a house fire in Wandal.

Initial reports indicate the home St is well alight with smoke visible.

Crews in the house now searching for the source of the fire.

Queensland Ambulance are also on route.

house fire qfes tmbfires wandal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Five juveniles arrested since Friday with over 40 charges

    premium_icon Five juveniles arrested since Friday with over 40 charges

    Crime One 12 year old charged over Sunday night's attempted armed robbery of Richardson Rd shop

    Police investigating incident at Rocky football game

    premium_icon Police investigating incident at Rocky football game

    Crime Player to appear at Rockhampton Rugby League disciplinary hearing

    Calls for baby killer's sentence to be appealed

    premium_icon Calls for baby killer's sentence to be appealed

    Crime Shadow Attorney-General says sentence too soft for act of evil

    Strong second half seals the deal for Yeppoon

    premium_icon Strong second half seals the deal for Yeppoon

    Rugby League Coach Paul Minto: 'I'm very proud of our girls' effort'