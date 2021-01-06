Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police officers are chasing a man who is jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Police officers are chasing a man who is jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

BREAKING: Wanted man jumping backyard fences

Darryn Nufer
6th Jan 2021 6:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BREAKING 5PM: Police officers are chasing a man who is jumping backyard fences on Rockhampton’s southside.

The drama began near the Red Lion Hotel shortly after 5pm when a heavily tattooed man wearing no shirt, but carrying a white shirt, started running from police.

The man has jumped a number of backyard fences in the Denham, West, Talford and Oxford streets area.

A man has led police on a footchase on Wednesday afternoon.
A man has led police on a footchase on Wednesday afternoon.

It is believed the man is wanted on warrants.

The suspect is described as a caucasian male.

Multiple police units are involved in the search and officers have spoken to Red Lion Hotel staff as well as a number of residents in the area.

The police dog squad is also involved in the search.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

More to come.

police chase rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist’s parking mishap at Yeppoon Lagoon

        Premium Content Motorist’s parking mishap at Yeppoon Lagoon

        News A vehicle has ended up with its back two wheels in the air after taking a wrong turn in Yeppoon.

        Accused ‘stayed in DV situations’ for past year

        Premium Content Accused ‘stayed in DV situations’ for past year

        Crime The defendant had been the subject of 19 domestic violence call-outs in the past...

        NYE fireworks shows moved to later in 2021

        Premium Content NYE fireworks shows moved to later in 2021

        News Yeppoon, Emu Park and Glenlee residents still have something to look forward to.

        Daylight armed robber left DNA behind at crime scene

        Premium Content Daylight armed robber left DNA behind at crime scene

        Crime A young criminal was couch surfing at the time he broke into a Capricorn Coast...