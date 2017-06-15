BREAKING: What Aurizon plans to do for 180 Rocky workers facing axe

Aurizon protest against the rail giant's decision to close its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop.

AURIZON has arranged a series of sessions on financial advice for workers who face the axe when the rail giant closes its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop.

The company advised workers yesterday that it had decided to proceed with the staged closure of the workshop following the consultation period.

Earlier this month the company dropped a bombshell when it advised the 181 workers at the workshop of its proposal to close the facility as part of a restructure that would see more than 300 positions go across CQ.

Documentation provided to workers and viewed by The Morning Bulletin, says workers in Stage One of this closure have one week to decide if they will seek an expression of interest for a voluntary redundancy after this time frame was extended.

"Consultation regarding the proposed closure of the Rollingstock Maintenance Workshop, Rockhampton, commencing in August 2017 closed on Monday, June 12,” the document says.

"Implementation will commence from August, 2017.

"We received multiple requests to arrange seminars on financial advise and we were able to provide sessions from QSuper and IPAC.

"We have received requests for assistance with interview skills and resume writing and we are currently reviewing a proposal from Chandler McLeod to deliver some short group sessions on these topics.”



The document says employees "in a position no longer required” will be considered for redeployment.

"We will consider redeployment to areas requested by interested employees even where no vacancies presently exist,” the document says.

It says the company would "genuinely consider” requests for redundancy from employees in positions outside the scope of the redundancy scheme in line with business needs.

"Aurizon has included a number of measures to avert or mitigate the adverse effects of redundancy on employees.

"Aurizon is committed to retaining the skills of our people where possible and there may be opportunities for redeployment to regions where there is business demand.”

In its initial release on June 1, Aurizon said up to 40 affected employees at the Rockhampton workshop were expected to have the opportunity for redeployment to Aurizon's Jilalan facility.

"We received requests from interested employees to experience our Jilalan maintenance facility and have subsequently arranged an opportunity for trade employees to work in Jilalan on a short term basis from 19 June.”

All 10 apprenticeships at the Rockhampton facility, if not completed before closure, would be completed at other facilities.

The Morning Bulletin has sought further comment from Aurizon.