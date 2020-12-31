Menu
The Kern Arcade will be put on the market early in 2021, according to a Facebook post from the owners, the Cooper family.
Business

BREAKING: What’s planned for Kern Arcade

Pam McKay
31st Dec 2020 2:41 PM
The Kern Arcade will be go on the market early next year, according to a Facebook post from its owners, the Cooper family.

The post went up Thursday afternoon on the Kern Arcade Facebook page.

It read:

“The arcade will close at the end of January 2021.

“The parking station will remain open for current permanent parkers only from February on.

“The complex has not been sold, contrary to some ill-informed or speculative media contributors.

“The complex will be put on the market early next year.”

There has been much spectaculation around the future of the arcade in Rockhampton’s CBD.

A social media post on December 10 revealed that three of its iconic stores - Coopers, Propaganda and The Arcade Outlet - would close after the New Year.

A day later, the owners of the four other existing businesses - Scoffins, Arcade News and Casket, Blue Leaf Takeaway and Downtown Diva – were told the arcade would also close in 2021.

