BREAKING: Woman attacked by brown snake at home

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after she was bitten by a brown snake at Sarina this morning.

At 9.31am, paramedics were called to a private residence at Sarina after reports of a woman being bitten on the foot by a brown snake.

Initial reports indicate the woman felt something sharp on her foot before seeing a brown snake slither away, she then made her way to the house where she waited for paramedics to arrive.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson the bite did not appear to be severe.

She was transported to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.