BREAKING: Woman crushed in two vehicle accident
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports a woman has been crushed between two vehicles.
The incident was reported around 9.30am this morning at a Bouldercombe residence.
It is believed the incident occurred after a driver of one vehicle hit the accelerator instead of break, crushing the woman into a stationery vehicle.
It is understood the incident occurred in a residential driveway.
The 47-year-old female is believed to be conscious, however is complaining of injuries to her legs.
QPS and QAS are en route.
More to come.