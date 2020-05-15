Menu
QAS are responding to reports a woman is crushed between two vehicles in Bouldercombe.
BREAKING: Woman crushed in two vehicle accident

kaitlyn smith
15th May 2020 9:45 AM
EMERGENCY services are responding to reports a woman has been crushed between two vehicles.

The incident was reported around 9.30am this morning at a Bouldercombe residence.

It is believed the incident occurred after a driver of one vehicle hit the accelerator instead of break, crushing the woman into a stationery vehicle.

It is understood the incident occurred in a residential driveway.

The 47-year-old female is believed to be conscious, however is complaining of injuries to her legs.

QPS and QAS are en route.

More to come.

