BREAKING: Woman dragged into car by her hair

UPDATE, 9.20AM: Police are investigating after reports of a man allegedly dragging a woman into a car by the hair.

About 9.05am, the incident was reported on Terranova Dr, Glenlee.

Reports suggest police spoke to workers nearby, who said “they didn’t see anything”.

Police also spoke with the informant, who was unsure whether the vehicle was a white “Hilux” or a ute. They did not get a registration number.

Both are described as Caucasian, with the woman having purple hair.

