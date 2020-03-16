Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

BREAKING: Woman dragged into car by her hair

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 9:20 AM
UPDATE, 9.20AM: Police are investigating after reports of a man allegedly dragging a woman into a car by the hair.

About 9.05am, the incident was reported on Terranova Dr, Glenlee.

Reports suggest police spoke to workers nearby, who said “they didn’t see anything”.

Police also spoke with the informant, who was unsure whether the vehicle was a white “Hilux” or a ute. They did not get a registration number.

INITIAL: Police are racing to Glenlee after reports of a man allegedly dragging a woman into a car by the hair.

About 9.05am, a disturbance was reported on Terranova Dr, North Rockhampton.

Reports suggest a man was seen allegedly dragging a woman into a white “Hilux” by the hair.

Both are described as Caucasian, with the woman having purple hair.

More to come.

