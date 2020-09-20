Woman found alive after getting lost on Fraser

Menu
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
Jessica Cook
20th Sep 2020 8:50 AM
A missing 73-year-old hiker has been reunited with her husband after spending three nights lost on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak became detached from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday although her travelling companions did not raise the alarm until after dark.

When she failed to arrive at a designated location, the group, who are experienced hikers, retraced their steps in the hope of finding the woman before they alerted emergency services around 7pm.

MORE TO COME.

