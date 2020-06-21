BREAKING: Woman hurt in late-night hunting accident
A WOMAN in her 30s was last night airlifted to hospital after she fell from a utility vehicle travelling at a low speed while hunting.
The incident occurred around 8.40pm Saturday evening on a remote property, approximately 117kms west of Rockhampton.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the late-night scene just after 9pm.
It is understood the woman suffered several upper body injuries and was treated on scene by a Critical Care Paramedic.
She was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in stable condition a short time later.