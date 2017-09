Emergency Services are on scene at a vehicle rollover at Bouldercombe.

Emergency Services are on scene at a vehicle rollover at Bouldercombe. Bev Lacey

A WOMAN has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover on Pierce Rd, Bouldercombe.

Authorities said the conditions of three other people, who were also involved in the crash, were yet to be determined.

The crash happened about 5.15pm.

More details to come.