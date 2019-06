A car has crashed into a sign on Wandal Rd.

A CAR has crashed into a sign out the front of a popular Wandal pub.

At 11.59am, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a single vehicle crash into a sign on Wandal Rd, outside of The Lionleigh Pub.

One woman was assessed on scene by paramedics and transported to Rockhampton Hospital with minor lacerations.