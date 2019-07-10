BREAKING: Woman in hospital after colliding with a cow

A WOMAN is in shock after crashing her car into a cow near Mt Larcom early this morning.

About 5.30am, emergency services were called to an incident where a woman in her 50s had collided with a cow on Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd, 10 minutes from Mt Larcom.

Ambulance, police and fire crews were all on scene.

The woman was uninjured but in shock. She was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

There was no information on the state of the cow.