BREAKING: Woman injured by car in hit and run incident

HIT AND RUN: Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating a woman who was hit by a car which fled the scene of the accident.

HIT AND RUN: Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating a woman who was hit by a car which fled the scene of the accident. Tony Martin

A WOMAN is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance said they were treating a 44-year-old woman at a Main St property in Park Avenue after she was hit by a vehicle at another unknown location.

They said the accident was reported at 2.35pm, with paramedics currently treating the victim.

The woman is suffering from a back injury and is expected to be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

TREATING PATIENT: Ambulance at Main St, Park Avenue. Allan Reinikka ROK291018aambo1

Queensland Police said while they were yet to arrive on the scene to question the victim, they were treating the incident as a "hit and run” and would investigate accordingly.

MORE TO FOLLOW

If anyone in North Rockhampton saw a woman hit by a vehicle this afternoon, please contact: