HIT AND RUN: Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating a woman who was hit by a car which fled the scene of the accident.
HIT AND RUN: Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating a woman who was hit by a car which fled the scene of the accident. Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman injured by car in hit and run incident

Leighton Smith
by
29th Oct 2018 3:17 PM

A WOMAN is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance said they were treating a 44-year-old woman at a Main St property in Park Avenue after she was hit by a vehicle at another unknown location.

They said the accident was reported at 2.35pm, with paramedics currently treating the victim.

The woman is suffering from a back injury and is expected to be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

TREATING PATIENT: Ambulance at Main St, Park Avenue.
TREATING PATIENT: Ambulance at Main St, Park Avenue. Allan Reinikka ROK291018aambo1

Queensland Police said while they were yet to arrive on the scene to question the victim, they were treating the incident as a "hit and run” and would investigate accordingly.

MORE TO FOLLOW

If anyone in North Rockhampton saw a woman hit by a vehicle this afternoon, please contact:

  • Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day
  • Or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.
hit and run pedestrian vs vehicle tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

