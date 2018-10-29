BREAKING: Woman injured by car in hit and run incident
A WOMAN is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in North Rockhampton this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance said they were treating a 44-year-old woman at a Main St property in Park Avenue after she was hit by a vehicle at another unknown location.
They said the accident was reported at 2.35pm, with paramedics currently treating the victim.
The woman is suffering from a back injury and is expected to be taken to Rockhampton Hospital.
Queensland Police said while they were yet to arrive on the scene to question the victim, they were treating the incident as a "hit and run” and would investigate accordingly.
MORE TO FOLLOW
If anyone in North Rockhampton saw a woman hit by a vehicle this afternoon, please contact:
- Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day
- Or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.