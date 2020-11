A 40-year-old woman has fallen from a horse at Gracemere this morning.

A 40-year-old woman has fallen from a horse at Gracemere this morning.

EMERGENCY crews are currently tending to a woman who was injured after falling from a horse at Gracemere.

The incident occurred at a private residence, southwest of Rockampton, around 10.30am.

It is believed the 40-year-old female suffered minor injuries to her lower body.

She is also reportedly complaining of some hip pain.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear at this time.

More to come.