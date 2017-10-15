BREAKING: Woman lying on side of Bruce Hwy after crash

An ambulance crew is on the way to the scene.

An ambulance crew is on the way to the scene. Trevor Veale

8am: A WOMAN is lying on the side of the Bruce Hwy unable to move after a Toyota Landcruiser crashed off the highway north of Rockhampton.

The single vehicle accident happened around 7.40am, 15km south of St Lawrence.

A witness report from the scene suggests the 51-year-old woman on the ground may have been ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

She is complaining of pain in her legs.

A man still in the vehicle isn't believed to be seriously injured at this time but details are sketchy.

Emergency services are on the way to the scene.

There are no initial reports of the Bruce Hwy being closed.

More to follow.