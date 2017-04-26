BREAKING: Woman mugged, Rocky police rush to FoodWorks

UPDATE: 8.45pm:

IT IS understood police are reviewing CCTV footage after a woman was mugged out the front of the Rockhampton FoodWorks.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were called to a theft at about 7.40pm and police were dispatched at about 7.50pm.

CALL OUT: A woman has been intimidated into handing over money out the front of Park Avenue's FoodWorks.

It is understood a young male stood over a woman, intimidating her until she handed over money.

The male is believed to be wearing a maroon beanie and a dark jacket.

More to come

STREET SEARCH: Police are patrolling streets around the Park Avenue Foodworks to search for the offender. Contributed

