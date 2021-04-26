UPDATE: Man arrested after alleged Rocky bottle shop assault

UPDATE, 7.45PM:

A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside of a North Rockhampton liquor store at about 6.15 on Monday, April 26.

It is understood he was reported to have grabbed the victim by the neck, and she was screaming for him to stop.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the woman fled the scene afterwards, but she was later located.

The man is currently assisting police with enquiries, but no charges have been laid at this point.

EARLIER:

Police are responding to reports of an assault at a North Rockhampton liquor store that happened at about 6.15 on April 26.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed reports of the incident in the Norman Gardens area.

It is understood a man grabbed a woman by the neck, and she was screaming for him to stop.

