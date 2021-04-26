Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QPS forensic crash unit. Police generic.
QPS forensic crash unit. Police generic.
News

UPDATE: Man arrested after alleged Rocky bottle shop assault

Lachlan Berlin
26th Apr 2021 6:24 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.45PM:

A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside of a North Rockhampton liquor store at about 6.15 on Monday, April 26.

It is understood he was reported to have grabbed the victim by the neck, and she was screaming for him to stop.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the woman fled the scene afterwards, but she was later located.

The man is currently assisting police with enquiries, but no charges have been laid at this point.

 

EARLIER:

Police are responding to reports of an assault at a North Rockhampton liquor store that happened at about 6.15 on April 26.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed reports of the incident in the Norman Gardens area.

It is understood a man grabbed a woman by the neck, and she was screaming for him to stop.

MORE TO COME …

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews work to extinguish truck fire on CQ highway

        Premium Content Fire crews work to extinguish truck fire on CQ highway

        Breaking It is understood the trailer was carrying manure, which crews are still working to extinguish.

        Five in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

        Premium Content Five in hospital after Bruce Highway crash

        Breaking Two people were flown to Rockhampton Hospital via RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

        Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

        Premium Content Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

        Rural ‘We are starting to see the lead of No. 1 weaners coming through, they are very...

        NAMED: Who starred in Frenchville’s FFA Cup thriller

        Premium Content NAMED: Who starred in Frenchville’s FFA Cup thriller

        Soccer Coach Mat Wust on game against QNPL team: ‘I think we gave them one hell of a...