28°
News

BREAKING: Woman 'run over' by car outside popular Rocky pub

Luke J Mortimer
| 20th Apr 2017 7:15 PM Updated: 8:18 PM
RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel.
RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel. Luke Mortimer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 8.13pm: 

PARAMEDICS found a woman in the gutter outside the Brunswick Hotel after receiving reports that she had been run over.

The 000 caller told Queensland Ambulance at 6.44pm the woman had been "run over" by a car after falling out a vehicle.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There is conflicting report that the woman, who paramedics believe was intoxicated, was either injured when she was hit by a car or after falling out of the car when she was lifted into it.   

Police at the scene cordoned off the area, but a Queensland Police spokesman said "no crime has been detected".

Paramedics were transporting the woman to Rockhampton Hospital shortly after 8pm. 

RUN OVER: Paramedics found the injured woman in the gutter on the West St side of the Brunswick Hotel.
RUN OVER: Paramedics found the injured woman in the gutter on the West St side of the Brunswick Hotel.

EARLIER: 

A WOMAN has been run over by a car outside a popular Rockhampton hotel, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman says.

The spokesman said it is believed the woman fell out of a parked car outside the Brunswick Hotel before she was run over.

RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel.
RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel. Luke Mortimer

Paramedics carried the woman into the ambulance on a stretcher, but the woman's condition is unknown.

Two ambulance unit were called to the scene, and two police officers cordoned off the area.

Firefighters were also initially called to the scene, but left shortly after arriving.

More to come

Topics:  breaking brunswick hotel car editors picks woman

BREAKING: Woman 'run over' by car outside popular Rocky pub

BREAKING: Woman 'run over' by car outside popular Rocky pub

A CAR has run over a woman outside a popular Rockhampton pub.

Monster snake drops through Rocky roof after massive meal

The snake curls up in the corner after its big feed.

UNBELIEVABLE bulge half-way down Rockhampton snakes stomach.

BREAKING: Rocky prisoners isolated, lock-down to last weeks

ISOLATED: Two units of prisoners at a Central Queensland prison have been quarantined.

Disease causes disarray in state's courts

5 steroid abusers that shocked CQ with crimes

Dylan Todd has been jailed over going armed in public.

CQ steroid users or trafficking have made some wacky choices.

Local Partners

Rocky migrant family's filthy habits cost home owner thousands

Local man left with no choice but to give Sri Lankan family the boot

Life in between the pages is good for Rocky author Anna

SPECIAL HOMECOMING: Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton on Saturday to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which of the city's landmarks feature in it.

Anna to talk about debut novel at free community event at TCC

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant with second child

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

It's show time at Marlborough

SHOW TIME: The 33rd Annual Marlborough Show will be held this weekend.

Amusement rides, face painting, fashion parades and delicious food.

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

This is Tranquil Living in The Sanctuary Estate&#39;

10 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $535,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is located in the secluded and popular Sanctuary Estate' which is tucked away at the end of German Street Norman Gardens. Breezes...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

1 and 2/15 Wright Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

This is your chance to secure the ideal investment property, with great returns and long term tenants, situated in one of Rockhampton's most popular suburbs.

FOR SALE / FOR LEASE GROUND LEVEL CBD OFFICE WITH SECURE CARPARK

4/160 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and ... $210,000 + GST...

andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and Waiting Room andbull; 2 x Offices andbull; Staff Room and...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

MASSIVE SHED &amp; 4 + BEDROOMS!

12 Ranger Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 1 4 $239,000 NEG

HOT POTATO - HOT POTATO !!! WOW What a little beauty! This Gracemere home has it all. Firstly, how can you go past the MASSIVE 12m x 6m powered shed. Perfect for...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $292,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

House + Land = Great Value!

130 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $478,500

More BANG for your BUCK... Want spectacular views and an amazing home to match it all under $480,000 there’s no reason to keep looking now... we have found it for...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

Perfect Family Home with All the Extras

298 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Positioned in a quiet Northside location and close to Mt. Archer school is where you will find this impressive family home. As you enter the home you will...

Space and Serenity

15 Cunningham Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 6 $519,000

Located in Glenlee, this spacious 4 bedroom family home stretches out over 5 acres and offers peaceful country living only 20 minutes from Rockhampton. Bonus...

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!