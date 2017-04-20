BREAKING: Woman 'run over' by car outside popular Rocky pub

RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel.

UPDATE: 8.13pm:

PARAMEDICS found a woman in the gutter outside the Brunswick Hotel after receiving reports that she had been run over.

The 000 caller told Queensland Ambulance at 6.44pm the woman had been "run over" by a car after falling out a vehicle.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There is conflicting report that the woman, who paramedics believe was intoxicated, was either injured when she was hit by a car or after falling out of the car when she was lifted into it.

Police at the scene cordoned off the area, but a Queensland Police spokesman said "no crime has been detected".

Paramedics were transporting the woman to Rockhampton Hospital shortly after 8pm.

RUN OVER: Paramedics found the injured woman in the gutter on the West St side of the Brunswick Hotel.

EARLIER:

A WOMAN has been run over by a car outside a popular Rockhampton hotel, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman says.

The spokesman said it is believed the woman fell out of a parked car outside the Brunswick Hotel before she was run over.

RUN OVER: A car has allegedly run over a woman outside the Brunswick Hotel. Luke Mortimer

Paramedics carried the woman into the ambulance on a stretcher, but the woman's condition is unknown.

Two ambulance unit were called to the scene, and two police officers cordoned off the area.

Firefighters were also initially called to the scene, but left shortly after arriving.

More to come