INCIDENT: Ambulance are treating a woman who has been hit by a car. Picture: Stephen Harman

INCIDENT: Ambulance are treating a woman who has been hit by a car. Picture: Stephen Harman

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports a 19-year-old female has been hit by a car.

It is understood the woman was struck by the vehicle as she was riding a bike.

The incident occurred around 10am near a bus stop close to Capricorn Highway, just outside of Rockhampton.

She is believed to have suffered some injuries to her legs.

QAS and QPS are en route to the scene.

More to come.