Woman suffers facial injuries in riverfront attack

UPDATE 2PM: POLICE are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted near the Rockhampton riverfront this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police attended the scene and investigations were ongoing.

It is understood the woman suffered a cut to the face.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

BREAKING 12.50PM: POLICE and ambulance crews are responding to the Rockhampton riverfront where a woman has allegedly been assaulted.

Reports indicate a woman has suffered facial injuries and is bleeding from the head after being attacked by another woman near the intersection of North Street and Victoria Parade.

It is understood the victim was walking in the area when another woman jumped out of a blue vehicle and assaulted her, potentially with an item.

