BREAKING: Woman suffers multiple injuries in horse fall

RACQ Capricorn Rescue is this afternoon responding to a woman who sustained significant injuries after falling from a horse near Woorabinda.

It is understood the incident occurred around 12pm at a property approximately 150km southwest of Rockhampton.

The in-flight care team were deployed roughly 20 minutes later.

She has reportedly sustained a variety of injuries including a suspected broken arm.

Circumstances surrounding how the incident occurred are for now unclear.

More to come.