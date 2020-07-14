Menu
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is en route the scene of a horse fall southwest of Rockhampton.
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman suffers multiple injuries in horse fall

kaitlyn smith
14th Jul 2020 1:08 PM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is this afternoon responding to a woman who sustained significant injuries after falling from a horse near Woorabinda.

It is understood the incident occurred around 12pm at a property approximately 150km southwest of Rockhampton.

The in-flight care team were deployed roughly 20 minutes later.

She has reportedly sustained a variety of injuries including a suspected broken arm.

Circumstances surrounding how the incident occurred are for now unclear.

More to come.

racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

