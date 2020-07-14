BREAKING: Woman suffers multiple injuries in horse fall
RACQ Capricorn Rescue is this afternoon responding to a woman who sustained significant injuries after falling from a horse near Woorabinda.
It is understood the incident occurred around 12pm at a property approximately 150km southwest of Rockhampton.
The in-flight care team were deployed roughly 20 minutes later.
She has reportedly sustained a variety of injuries including a suspected broken arm.
Circumstances surrounding how the incident occurred are for now unclear.
More to come.